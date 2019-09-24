Argi Investment Services Has Cut Stake in Duke Energy Com (DUK) by $1.15 Million as Market Value Declined; The Blackstone Group LP (BX) Holder Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Boosted Position

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp Com (DUK) by 39.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 13,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 20,010 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77M, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $96.28. About 2.96 million shares traded or 10.53% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Lp (BX) by 581.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 65,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.40% . The institutional investor held 76,766 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, up from 11,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in The Blackstone Group Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 11.44M shares traded or 50.15% up from the average. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 37.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 02/05/2018 – Blackstone Unit Acknowledges Hovnanian Swaps Backlash; 23/05/2018 – Ipreo sale triggered by inbound interest; 05/03/2018 – Blackstone-Backed King of Designer Handbag Becomes a Billionaire; 03/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GATHERS $1.75 BILLION FOR INFRASTRUCTURE SECONDARIES; 15/05/2018 – International Market Centers and AmericasMart to Combine to Form the World’s Largest Owner and Operator of Premier Showroom Space; 07/05/2018 – GRAMERCY PROPERTY TRUST – ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $7.6 BLN; 06/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE PARTNER JOAN SOLOTAR SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 06/03/2018 – SOLOTAR: BLACKSTONE EDUCATING UNDERGRAD WOMEN ABOUT PE CAREERS; 19/04/2018 – Blackstone tops estimates, AUM hits record $450bn; 12/04/2018 – AMA GROUP LTD AMA.AX – ALL FIGURES IN A$

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Duke Energy buys fourth Texas solar project – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Solar 3.0: How power producers, utilities and the state are preparing for the future of clean energy – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Hurricane Dorian begins to impact NC; Duke Energy warns hundreds of thousands could lose power – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26B for 13.91 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Blackstone to acquire Dream Global REIT for C$6.2B – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Blackstone (BX), Apollo (APO) Said to Eye Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES) Stake – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Blackstone, CBS, Disney, Global Payments, Netflix, Ralph Lauren, Wynn Resorts and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone -1.2% after losing a bull – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Shareholders Fuming As Blackstone Buys Tallgrass – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

