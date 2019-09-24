Argi Investment Services Has Cut Campbell Soup Co Com (CPB) Stake by $1.58 Million as Share Value Rose; Starbucks (SBUX) Share Price Rose While Semper Augustus Investments Group Lowered Position

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 34.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc sold 58,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 113,915 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.55M, down from 172,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $90.81. About 4.94M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 10/03/2018 – STARBUCKS’S SCHULTZ DEFENDS U.K. TAX PAYMENTS: TELEGRAPH; 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters $7.2 Billion Global Coffee Alliance With Starbucks; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: OPERATING ENVIRONMENT `DIFFICULT’ IN SWITZERLAND; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks Creates Policy on Nonpaying Guests; 24/05/2018 – Starbucks Opened Its Bathrooms to Everyone, and Some People Are Worried; 01/05/2018 – For the first time in 16 years, Starbucks is adding two new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons circulate online promising free coffee for black customers

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co Com (CPB) by 41.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc analyzed 39,397 shares as the company's stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 56,666 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27M, down from 96,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 1.45M shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.43 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CPB’s profit will be $240.93M for 14.58 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

