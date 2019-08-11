Argi Investment Services Has Boosted Its Newell Brands Com (NWL) Holding by $885,990; Market Valuation Declined; As British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Stock Price Declined, Oppenheimer Asset Management Decreased by $519,142 Its Stake

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands Inc Com (NWL) by 81.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 59,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 131,889 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 72,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $15.84. About 3.57 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 09/03/2018 – Starboard Demands Change After Fifth Newell Brands Director Resigns; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL 1Q NORMALIZED EPS 34C, EST. 26C; 23/04/2018 – @JimCramer walks back his negative call on Newell Brands after its proxy fight ends; 08/03/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS SAYS KEVIN CONROY RESIGNS FROM BOARD; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: Newell Brands will let Carl Icahn name four board members; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Carl Icahn ups stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Fifth director leaves Newell’s board as proxy fight heats up; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.66, REV VIEW $14.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Backs 2018View of Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.85; 17/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc sold 12,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 166,032 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, down from 178,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $84.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 907,053 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports

