Argi Investment Services Decreased Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) Holding by $1.19 Million; Howard Capital Management Cut Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $412,400

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) by 23.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 11,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,152 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97 million, down from 49,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 06/03/2018 – ShieldX Builds Recognition for Its Unmatched Multi-Cloud Security Solution in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global; 13/03/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE RESOLVES CREST® WHITESTRIPS PATENT; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From PG Electroplast Ltd; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble: Ranir Acquires Rights to Patents Under Confidential Terms; 18/04/2018 – PACIFIC GREEN TECH. PGTK PG MARINE AGREES TO 7 UNITS W/ UNION; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Derek Jeter’s Players’ Tribune expands into Europe; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 5,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,728 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 86,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: To Increase Earnings to $31B by 2025 at 2017 Prices Vs 2017 Adjusted Profit of $15B; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Net $4.65B; 14/05/2018 – EXXON BEAUMONT TEXAS REFINERY TO PERFORM WORK ON COKER; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 17/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery completes crude unit overhaul

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “This Is the Reason I Wonâ€™t Buy Exxon Mobil Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “ExxonMobil (XOM) Begins Production on Beaumont High-Performance Polyethylene Line – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is ExxonMobil Making a Strategic Mistake? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New Orleans May Face Daunting Tropical Storm, More Flooding This Week – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “ExxonMobil or Chevron? An Easy Buy Decision – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90 million and $708.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consumer Staples Sector Etf (X (XLP) by 9,973 shares to 90,700 shares, valued at $5.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 2,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fayerweather Charles reported 1.6% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). The Michigan-based Provident Inv Mngmt has invested 0.25% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bragg Fincl Inc owns 94,984 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 33,673 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Com invested 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 4,934 are held by Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Lc. Pioneer Trust Commercial Bank N A Or holds 2.38% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 68,487 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd reported 53,166 shares. 207,656 are held by Finemark Savings Bank And Tru. Northstar Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 2.25% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 1.12% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Field & Main Bancorp invested in 1.08% or 14,225 shares. Cambridge Tru Co invested in 0.81% or 168,168 shares. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa stated it has 1.99% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seagate Technology Plc Com (NASDAQ:STX) by 11,177 shares to 59,148 shares, valued at $2.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc Com (NYSE:NWL) by 59,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,889 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:FITB).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: KeyCorp, Procter & Gamble and Mohawk Industries – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “P&G Declares Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 4,005 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James Associates Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,504 shares. The Tennessee-based Martin Tn has invested 0.41% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Van Eck Associates holds 44,602 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 0.05% or 6,387 shares. North American stated it has 33,966 shares. Schroder Inv Gp stated it has 3.58 million shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 5,797 shares. 167,013 are owned by St Germain D J Com. Piershale Financial Gru stated it has 2,159 shares. Moreover, Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has 0% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Baystate Wealth Management Limited Liability Company owns 8,053 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Stelac Advisory Services Lc owns 27,747 shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Chase Investment Counsel Corp has invested 0.18% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bar Harbor accumulated 0.47% or 8,138 shares.