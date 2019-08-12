Argi Investment Services Decreased Merck & Co Com (MRK) Holding By $1.32 Million; Millennium Management Has Trimmed Its Lennox Intl (Put) (LII) Position

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased Merck & Co Inc Com (MRK) stake by 52.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 15,924 shares as Merck & Co Inc Com (MRK)’s stock rose 5.42%. The Argi Investment Services Llc holds 14,486 shares with $1.21 million value, down from 30,410 last quarter. Merck & Co Inc Com now has $219.45B valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $85.71. About 6.30 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 24/04/2018 – PEPTIDREAM TO GET MILESTONE FEE FROM MERCK AS MET 3RD CRITERIA; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – ASSUMING ACHIEVEMENT OF ALL GOALS FOR ALL INDICATIONS AS PER DEAL, TOTAL AMOUNT OF PAYMENTS TO EISAI COULD REACH UP TO $5.76 BLN; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 25/04/2018 – U.S. court upholds dismissal of $200 million Merck verdict against Gilead; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 21/03/2018 – MSD Animal Health Receives Positive Opinion from European Medicines Agency for BRAVECTO® Plus (fluralaner plus moxidectin) Spot-on Solution for Cats; 07/03/2018 – EISAI, MERCK & CO. TO JOINTLY DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA; 22/05/2018 – Merck Announces Third-Quarter 2018 Dividend; 22/05/2018 – VIRALYTICS SAYS FIRB APPROVES TAKEOVER BY MERCK SHARP & DOHME

Millennium Management Llc decreased Lennox Intl Inc (Put) (LII) stake by 24.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Millennium Management Llc sold 48,104 shares as Lennox Intl Inc (Put) (LII)’s stock declined 3.33%. The Millennium Management Llc holds 150,000 shares with $39.66M value, down from 198,104 last quarter. Lennox Intl Inc (Put) now has $9.80B valuation. The stock decreased 1.81% or $4.66 during the last trading session, reaching $253.15. About 115,684 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LII News: 14/03/2018 – Lennox: Total Net Proceeds From the Transactions Are Broadly Estimated to Be Approximately $110 Million; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FROM CONT OPS FORECAST; 24/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Conference May 31; 14/03/2018 – Lennox International Announces Planned Sale of Refrigeration Businesses in Australia, Asia and South America; 23/04/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC – REITERATING 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $100 MLN; 15/05/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.64/SHR; 07/05/2018 – HLS APPOINTS RYAN LENNOX AS GENERAL COUNSEL; 23/04/2018 – Lennox 1Q Net $37.9M; 14/03/2018 – LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC Lll.N – FOR SALE OF SOUTH AMERICA BUSINESS, COMPANY IS FAR ALONG IN PROCESS; 15/05/2018 – Lennox International Increases Dividend 25 Percent

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, March 4. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Friday, March 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $83 target. UBS initiated Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Monday, February 25. UBS has “Buy” rating and $89 target. Argus Research maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Thursday, February 21 report.

Argi Investment Services Llc increased Westrock Co Com stake by 29,102 shares to 62,452 valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cardinal Health Inc Com (NYSE:CAH) stake by 28,830 shares and now owns 69,061 shares. Duke Energy Corp Com (NYSE:DUK) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 4.82M shares. 36,424 are held by Mechanics Bank Department. Ftb Advisors holds 58,981 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association has 3.02 million shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Meyer Handelman holds 1.67% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 396,987 shares. Fincl Advantage Incorporated reported 233 shares. Incorporated reported 0.07% stake. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.4% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hillsdale invested in 7,570 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 2.79% or 156,367 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0.68% or 1.90 million shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.45% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Stock Yards National Bank & Trust holds 0.43% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 53,451 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 11,900 shares. Bragg Fincl Advisors has invested 1.29% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Among 4 analysts covering Lennox International (NYSE:LII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Lennox International had 13 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight”. The rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, April 16 to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LII shares while 95 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 27.21 million shares or 6.92% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 206,956 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com reported 2,301 shares stake. Denali Advisors Ltd has invested 0.91% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.29 million shares. Gemmer Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Corporation Il holds 830 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Korea Invest Corp accumulated 0.01% or 5,800 shares. Minnesota-based Riverbridge Prtnrs Ltd Com has invested 0.57% in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII). Oak Ridge Invs Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,718 shares. Koshinski Asset Management reported 980 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 208,580 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% or 2,557 shares in its portfolio. 21,225 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Management Llc. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Millennium Management Llc increased Pfizer Inc (Call) (NYSE:PFE) stake by 103,900 shares to 303,900 valued at $12.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) stake by 225,648 shares and now owns 232,812 shares. Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) was raised too.