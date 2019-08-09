Argi Investment Services Cut Its Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) Stake; 2 Analysts Covering 3i Group plc (LON:III)

Among 2 analysts covering 3i Group (LON:III), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. 3i Group had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Numis Securities. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Numis Securities with “Buy” on Tuesday, May 28. See 3i Group plc (LON:III) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1185.00 New Target: GBX 1270.00 Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1265.00 New Target: GBX 1360.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1265.00 Maintain

10/05/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 1195.00 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 1195.00 Maintain

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG) stake by 23.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 11,444 shares as Procter & Gamble Co Com (PG)’s stock rose 12.49%. The Argi Investment Services Llc holds 38,152 shares with $3.97 million value, down from 49,596 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co Com now has $298.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $117.28. About 4.46 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Ad agencies WPP, Publicis hit by P&G spending cut; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 19/04/2018 – P&G results underscore need for Merck deal; 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 03/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $248.77 million activity. 22,264 shares were sold by Coombe Gary A, worth $2.20M on Tuesday, February 12. On Wednesday, February 13 PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 1.21M shares. 9,000 shares valued at $891,000 were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Tuesday, February 12. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97M. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M on Friday, February 15.

Among 7 analysts covering Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Procter & Gamble had 14 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Macquarie Research. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, March 29. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of PG in report on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. Morgan Stanley maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Overweight” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, June 28 to “Buy” rating. As per Monday, June 17, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.11M shares. Brave Asset Management holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,523 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 54,400 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.9% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Noesis Cap Mangement holds 6,968 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Btc Cap Management Inc reported 1.36% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 4.12 million shares. 9,185 were reported by Spectrum Management Group Inc. At National Bank stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Neville Rodie Shaw holds 1.08% or 98,094 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Management Equity reported 1.10M shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Ltd (Trc) has 0.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 1.08 million are held by Lpl Fincl Limited Co. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 600,707 shares. Economic Planning Gp Inc Adv, New Jersey-based fund reported 8,785 shares.

Argi Investment Services Llc increased Ishares Trust Usa Momentum Fct Etf (MTUM) stake by 61,147 shares to 617,064 valued at $69.22 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Jp Morgan Etf Trust Diversfed Rtrn Etf stake by 62,322 shares and now owns 541,913 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:FITB) was raised too.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The company has market cap of 10.70 billion GBP. Within direct investments, it prefers to make private equity investments in mature companies, growth capital, rescue/turnaround, middle markets, early venture, turnaround, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. It has a 8.6 P/E ratio. Within fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity funds.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $206,902 activity. Lavieri Todd D. bought 13,500 shares worth $50,490. $7,612 worth of stock was bought by Berger David E. on Wednesday, March 20. $148,800 worth of 3i Group plc (LON:III) shares were bought by CONNORS MICHAEL P.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold 3i Group plc shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 21.08 million shares or 0.46% less from 21.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup reported 56,021 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in 3i Group plc (LON:III). Axa holds 0% of its portfolio in 3i Group plc (LON:III) for 154,800 shares. Blair William & Il accumulated 0.03% or 1.51M shares. Mcgowan Gp Asset Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 203,209 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 60,174 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in 3i Group plc (LON:III). Wells Fargo Mn holds 81,606 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in 3i Group plc (LON:III). 123,665 are held by Millennium Ltd Liability Corp. Punch And Assocs Investment owns 0.3% invested in 3i Group plc (LON:III) for 937,000 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in 3i Group plc (LON:III). Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in 3i Group plc (LON:III). Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in 3i Group plc (LON:III). Zebra Ltd stated it has 19,228 shares.