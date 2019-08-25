Argi Investment Services Cut Its Holding in Kimberly Clark Com (KMB) as Market Value Rose; As Endo International Plc (ENDP) Stock Declined, Holder Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Lifted Holding

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Endo International Plc (ENDP) by 24.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 378,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The institutional investor held 1.90 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.26M, up from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Endo International Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $656.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.9. About 7.21 million shares traded or 22.63% up from the average. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 16/03/2018 – Chiasma Announces Poster Presentation at ENDO 2018 on Study Design of Phase 3 Double-Blind Trial Evaluating Oral Octreotide Cap; 02/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – HAS AGREED TO EXTEND TEMPORARY LITIGATION STAY FOR AN ADDITIONAL 180 DAYS; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Endo Lighting 6932.T -2017/18 parent results; 12/03/2018 – Endo International: Jill Smith Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 08/05/2018 – Endo International 1Q Loss $497.7M; 07/05/2018 – LANNETT COMPANY INC – TRANSACTION INCLUDES 23 APPROVED AND 1 PENDING DRUG PRODUCT APPLICATIONS, PRIMARILY ORAL SOLUTIONS; 26/04/2018 – ENDO TO BUY SOMERSET, WINTAC AFFILIATE FOR ABOUT $190M; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC ENDP.O – ENDO IS ASSESSING DETAILS OF NOTICE LETTER AND FORMULATING ITS LEGAL STRATEGY; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION PHASE 2 DATA PRESENTED AT ENDO DEMONSTRATED SIGNIFICANT WEIGHT LOSS IN ADULTS WITH OBESITY; 02/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – LITIGATION WAS FILED IN OCTOBER 2017 BY CO’S UNITS

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp Com (KMB) by 48.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 7,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 8,201 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 15,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 1.43M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kimberly-Clark de Mexico’s IDRs at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – Made in Alabama: BREAKING: Kimberly-Clark announces $100M investment in #MobileAL mill to expand capacity; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Braces for Even Higher Pulp Inflation — Commodity Comment; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SATISFIED WITH CURRENT LEVERAGE LEVEL; 01/05/2018 – Michael Phelps and Family Gear Up for Water Play Memories with Huggies® Little Swimmers®; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q EPS 26c; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.68, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold ENDP shares while 69 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 207.74 million shares or 0.14% less from 208.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Aperio Ltd Company has 0% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 212,188 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 183,506 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). 876,225 were reported by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 217,055 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Glenview Mgmt Lc invested in 0.62% or 8.66M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 0.01% or 596,900 shares. Captrust Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP). Element Cap Mgmt Llc owns 0.01% invested in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) for 56,895 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 806 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 145,888 are held by Manufacturers Life Ins Co The. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 33,428 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. State Bank Of America De invested in 353,934 shares or 0% of the stock.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75 billion and $15.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lantheus Holdings Inc by 20,200 shares to 245,011 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rent (NASDAQ:RCII) by 57,699 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 83,526 shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA).

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust Min Vol Usa Etf (USMV) by 103,413 shares to 1.15 million shares, valued at $67.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Min Vol Emrg Mkt Etf (EEMV) by 99,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

