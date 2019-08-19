Argi Investment Services Cut Firstenergy Com (FE) Stake as Valuation Rose; Metlife (MET) Holder Blume Capital Management Trimmed Holding

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp Com (FE) by 87.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 58,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The institutional investor held 8,466 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $352,000, down from 67,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.69. About 402,094 shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 05/04/2018 – 8POINT3 ENERGY SAYS IF MARYLAND SOLAR PPA IS TERMINATED, CO EXPECTS DECREASE IN FUTURE REVENUES BEGINNING ON JAN 1, 2020 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Utilities Preparing for Winter Storm Forecast to Impact the Region Beginning Today; 11/05/2018 – JCP&L to Host Supplier Diversity Program for Veterans; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: FirstEnergy May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 05/04/2018 – Trump Says Emergency Aid Sought by FirstEnergy to Be Examined; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP – PLANTS TO CONTINUE NORMAL OPERATIONS IN INTERIM; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Transformation to Fully Regulated Utility Company with Stronger Financials and Customer-Focused Growth Moves Ahead; 10/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Unit’s Collapse Casts Pall Over Nuveen Muni Holdings; 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy To Permanently Deactivate Its 3 Nuclear Power Plants — MarketWatch

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Metlife (MET) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 13,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 112,529 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, down from 126,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Metlife for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $45.86. About 412,429 shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 26/03/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS & REAL ESTATE EQUITY ASSETS MANAGED WAS $76.4 BLN AT 2017 YR END, UP 9.1 PCT FROM PRIOR YR; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 10/04/2018 – MetLife Joins the MIT Media Lab, Adding to Its Multi-Pronged Innovation Ecosystem; 10/05/2018 – MetLife selects eight finalists for open innovation program, collab 3.0 EMEA; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of General American Life, Metropolitan Tower Life; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 19/03/2018 – ELPRO IN TALKS TO SELL 1.25% STAKE IN PNB METLIFE FOR INR1.25B; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q U.S. Total Adjusted Earnings $653M, Up 31% Vs. Year Ago; 06/03/2018 Metlife’s Matus Says Markets Still in ‘Expansion’ Mode (Video)

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 20,460 shares to 43,660 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Invest Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,800 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp reported 8,038 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct reported 0.05% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Payden Rygel has 0.94% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 303,000 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo invested 0.62% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Duncker Streett Com invested in 7,497 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 200,322 were reported by Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited. Cullen Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 13,480 shares. 52,798 are held by Old Second State Bank Of Aurora. Dodge Cox reported 46.43 million shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 90 are owned by First Personal Financial Serv. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc invested in 243 shares. Blair William & Il invested 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Principal Fincl Group Inc Inc invested in 0.05% or 1.36 million shares.

Analysts await FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 8.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FE’s profit will be $388.42M for 15.30 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by FirstEnergy Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 203,422 shares. Windsor Cap Ltd Liability holds 8,760 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc has 143,616 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Bollard Group Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 168,574 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt has 216 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund invested 0.09% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 48,175 shares or 0.08% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Inc accumulated 7,275 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corp owns 1.11M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Colorado-based Cetera Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). First Trust Advsr Lp has invested 0.07% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Thrivent For Lutherans owns 22,485 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 20,312 shares. Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership owns 35,445 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newell Brands Inc Com (NYSE:NWL) by 59,066 shares to 131,889 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.