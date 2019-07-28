Argi Investment Services Cut Exelon Com (EXC) Stake as Stock Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Holder Bluefin Trading Trimmed Position

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 42.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 891 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1,200 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $458,000, down from 2,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO; 10/05/2018 – Dividing the three business segments of Embraer has been delaying an agreement to combine operations with Boeing; 17/04/2018 – BOEING: GATHERING INFORMATION AND READY TO PROVIDE ASSISTANCE; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Expands Services Engagement in Latin America with GOL Airlines and Aeromexico; 16/03/2018 – Boeing Board Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to be nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to aid tr; 05/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N EXEC SAYS AIRCRAFT MARKET IS “VERY STRONG” RIGHT NOW; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Elected David Calhoun to Role of Lead Director; 27/04/2018 – Boeing nears deal to buy aerospace parts company KLX; 23/04/2018 – ALOT TO RETROFIT BOEING 737NG WITH TOUGHWRITER DATA PRINTER; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Exelon Corp Com (EXC) by 58.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 28,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,952 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, down from 47,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.82. About 5.35 million shares traded or 3.92% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Yrs; 17/05/2018 – Exelon Group Dinner Set By Loop Capital Markets for May. 24; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus; 16/04/2018 – EXELON’S LIMERICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 5% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: PJM REFORMS COULD BE IN PLACE BY NEXT YEAR; 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 02/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR TO 75% POWER FROM 12%: NRC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assocs Limited invested in 24,239 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Llc holds 0% or 362 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 1.77M shares. Shine Advisory accumulated 0.02% or 856 shares. The Virginia-based Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has invested 0.06% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.1% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). South Dakota Council invested 0.25% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Sigma Planning Corporation has invested 0.06% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Burke Herbert Comml Bank Tru Communications has invested 0.27% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.07% or 6,491 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation has 0.37% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 325,131 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Park Avenue Secs Limited has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 4,426 shares. Huber Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 554,912 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust holds 0.02% or 6,446 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $837,900 activity.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) 7.2% ROE Worse Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Three Mile Island nuclear reactor set to be sold, dismantled – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Industries Inc Com (NYSE:PPG) by 2,896 shares to 6,726 shares, valued at $759,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust 1 3 Yr Treas Bd Etf (SHY) by 12,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,883 shares, and has risen its stake in People’s United Financial Inc Com (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $601.99M for 18.48 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.

Bluefin Trading Llc, which manages about $691.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 82,033 shares to 99,680 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Snap Inc (Call) by 694,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 893,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Partners Incorporated Ma invested in 4,337 shares. 838 are held by Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 7,787 shares. Dakota Wealth holds 6,696 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Goelzer Invest Mngmt Inc reported 0.25% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Utd American Secs (D B A Uas Asset Management) stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kistler holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,112 shares. Mathes Communication accumulated 1.84% or 9,460 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 2,109 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc owns 99,596 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il invested 1.76% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tiverton Asset Management Lc, a Delaware-based fund reported 42,460 shares. Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Matarin Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Indiana Trust Invest Mgmt holds 1.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,365 shares.