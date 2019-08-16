Argi Investment Services Cut Archer (ADM) Stake By $944,022; Brant Point Investment Management Trimmed By $932,236 Its Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Position

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased Archer (ADM) stake by 51.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 21,954 shares as Archer (ADM)’s stock declined 6.78%. The Argi Investment Services Llc holds 20,719 shares with $894,000 value, down from 42,673 last quarter. Archer now has $21.14B valuation. The stock increased 3.24% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.95. About 1.30M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FIVE U.S. SORGHUM VESSELS OUT OF AT LEAST 20 BOUND FOR CHINA CHANGE COURSE AFTER BEIJING SAYS SHIPMENTS WILL REQUIRE HEFTY DEPOSITS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – VINCE MACCIOCCHI WILL EXPAND HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE AS HEAD OF NUTRITION; 23/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – NOMINATED MICHAEL S. BURKE TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING ON MAY 3; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 23/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-EU faces biodiesel import surge after anti-dumping duty ends; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS 200M-GALLON DROP IN ETHANOL EXPORTS TO CHINA; 19/03/2018 – ADM Reorganizes as Agricultural Trading Battles Low Profits; 01/05/2018 – ADM REPORTS 1Q EARNINGS OF $0.70/SHR, $0.68/SHR ON AN ADJUSTED

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) stake by 13.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 20,266 shares as Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV)’s stock rose 8.92%. The Brant Point Investment Management Llc holds 129,734 shares with $6.06M value, down from 150,000 last quarter. Servicemaster Global Hldgs I now has $7.79B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.33. About 117,808 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors

Among 7 analysts covering ServiceMaster Global Holdings (NYSE:SERV), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. ServiceMaster Global Holdings has $6500 highest and $39 lowest target. $51’s average target is -11.04% below currents $57.33 stock price. ServiceMaster Global Holdings had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, August 7. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Nomura. Bank of America maintained ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Sell” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of SERV in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold” rating. Nomura maintained ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) rating on Monday, August 12. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $6500 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $39 target in Wednesday, February 27 report. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”.

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$53.64, Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Ocbj.com with their article: “Remediation Firm Adds Execs – Orange County Business Journal” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Financially Strong Is ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc (SERV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ServiceMaster impresses despite cold weather – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels-Midland has $5600 highest and $5100 lowest target. $51’s average target is 34.39% above currents $37.95 stock price. Archer-Daniels-Midland had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 29. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $5100 target in Wednesday, June 26 report.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. Young Ray G also bought $124,899 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Tuesday, August 6. LUCIANO JUAN R bought $199,990 worth of stock.