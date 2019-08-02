Argi Investment Services Boosted Western Union Company (The) Com (WU) Stake by $303,192; Boeing Company Com (BA) Holder Meyer Handelman Co Trimmed Holding as Stock Price Declined

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Com (BA) by 4.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 2,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 45,298 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.12M, down from 47,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $188.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $334.29. About 6.39 million shares traded or 40.26% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 07/05/2018 – LUFTHANSA DELIVERY OF BOEING, AIRBUS AIRCRAFT EXPECTED BY 2022, NO IMPACT EXPECTED ON 2018 INVESTMENT PLANS; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its ASG Business to Boeing in an All Cash Transaction and to Spin-Off Its ESG Business to KLX Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: TUI ORDERED 2 737 AIRCRAFT, UPS ORDERED 14 747, 4 767; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: 777 Production Plans Don’t Hinge on Iran; 10/04/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal –; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Western Union Company (The) Com (WU) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 16,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 141,898 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62 million, up from 125,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Western Union Company (The) Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 8.41M shares traded or 50.37% up from the average. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Selected as Payments Provider for OneUnited Bank; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR) by 24,382 shares to 139,825 shares, valued at $10.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp Com (NYSE:FE) by 58,713 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,466 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Incorporation Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold WU shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Arrowstreet Partnership has 0.15% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 28,000 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has 262,954 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Westpac Banking Corp holds 0% or 28,279 shares. Southernsun Asset Management Ltd accumulated 2.55 million shares. Eqis Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 19,618 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 97,268 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Com owns 46,562 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.97% or 887,333 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 53.36 million shares. D E Shaw And Inc, a New York-based fund reported 3.72 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 105,451 shares. Morgan Stanley has 852,706 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A reported 200 shares.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group LP Com Unit (NYSE:BX) by 27,500 shares to 35,500 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc Com by 6,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 997,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Limited holds 180,124 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Court Place Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 1,445 shares. Palisade Asset Limited Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3,370 shares. Steinberg Asset Limited Liability Co has 544 shares. Cadence Natl Bank Na invested in 2,460 shares. Advisor Prtnrs reported 17,354 shares stake. Affinity Inv Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 23,359 shares. Consulate Incorporated accumulated 902 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Com invested in 61,709 shares. Ntv Asset Ltd Co holds 0.74% or 6,774 shares in its portfolio. Allen Ltd Liability Company holds 2,428 shares. 487,163 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Bp Public Limited Com has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 837,218 shares or 0.81% of the stock. First Personal Fin Service has 708 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 34.68 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of stock. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of stock or 8,500 shares. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares. Smith Gregory D also sold $7.83M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8.