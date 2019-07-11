Argi Investment Services Boosted Its Southern Co. Com (SO) Position by $605,064; Share Price Rose; Bt Group Plc (BT) Shareholder Bonness Enterprises Has Boosted Position by $620,200

Bonness Enterprises Inc increased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 91.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bonness Enterprises Inc bought 44,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,800 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 48,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 1.34 million shares traded or 35.40% up from the average. BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) has declined 6.40% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 23/03/2018 – CVC among private equity firms eyeing British telecoms group Daisy; 19/03/2018 – BT Group Closes Defined-Benefit Pension Plan; 18/04/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – BRINGS TOGETHER BUSINESS AND PUBLIC SECTOR AND WHOLESALE AND VENTURES BUSINESSES; 19/03/2018 – BT: AGREES W/ COMMUNICATION WORKERS UNION FOR HYBRID SCHEME; 10/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Higher; BT Group, Randgold and Novartis Trade Actively; 19/03/2018 – BT: AGREED A TWO-YEAR PAY DEAL W/ CWU; 16/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L : BERNSTEIN SAYS CO’S FY18/19 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF A MAJOR RESTRUCTURING PROGRAMME ARE “SIGNS OF A BUSINESS IN TURMOIL”; 10/05/2018 – BT Group PLC: Integration and Restructuring Activities Remain on Track; 10/05/2018 – BT Group: Agreement is Affordable Within Capital Allocation Framework; 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC – HYBRID SCHEME IS INTENDED TO OFFER EMPLOYEES LESS INVESTMENT RISK OVER LONGER TERM AND WILL BE SEPARATE FROM BTPS

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Southern Co. Com (SO) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 11,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,206 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09M, up from 67,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Southern Co. Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $56.91. About 3.18M shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 20.40% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO TOM FANNING COMMENTS ON STAKE SALE AT BNEF SUMMIT; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CFO ART BEATTIE COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 16/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. BOOSTS DIV FOR 17TH CONSECUTIVE YEAR; ANNUALIZED R; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N – KIMBERLY S. GREENE WILL SUCCEED EVANS AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO OF SOUTHERN COMPANY GAS; 24/04/2018 – New milestones reached for Vogtle Unit 3; 23/05/2018 – SOUTHERN POWER SAYS DEAL FOR $1.175 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN M&A CALL BEGINS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SOUTHERN COMPANY

More notable recent BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BT Chooses Juniper Networks to Underpin 5G Capability and Move to a Cloud-Driven Unified Network Infrastructure – GlobeNewswire” on June 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BT Group PLC (BT) CEO Gavin Patterson on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bloomberg: BT Group mulls heavier job cuts of 25,000; shares +1.1% – Seeking Alpha” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Time To Buy BT Group – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2017 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of July 5 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 sales for $5.89 million activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider BOWERS WILLIAM P sold $4.42M. The insider Clark Henry A III bought $100,380. 33,000 shares were sold by Lantrip Mark, worth $1.63 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold SO shares while 272 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 306 raised stakes. 572.43 million shares or 0.47% more from 569.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf reported 0% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Marco Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Brown Advisory Securities Lc reported 4,738 shares. Spinnaker holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 4,671 shares. 16,226 were accumulated by Smith Moore Company. First Fiduciary Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 230,229 shares. 6,900 were reported by Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma. Inv Advisors Ltd Liability owns 429,878 shares for 1.3% of their portfolio. Penobscot Investment holds 8,380 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 2.65M shares. Moreover, Verity And Verity Ltd Liability has 0.95% invested in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Verity Asset Mngmt holds 2.99% or 50,062 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Inc Oh invested in 0% or 4,900 shares. Grimes & holds 10,223 shares. Ima Wealth accumulated 0.01% or 431 shares.