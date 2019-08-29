Argi Investment Services Boosted Hanesbrands Com (HBI) Position by $1.25 Million; Capital Advisors Trimmed Position in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $11.31 Million as Shares Rose

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 74.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 245,866 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 82,490 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, down from 328,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.11. About 9.37 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is getting boozy for the first time in 125 years; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 19/03/2018 – FCB Africa Targets Generation Z in New Campaign for Coca-Cola; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 20/03/2018 – Monster Beverage Extends Agreement With Coca-Cola on Monster Board Seats to June 2019; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 26/04/2018 – S&P Lowers All Coca-Cola Ratings, Including the Corporate Credit Rating One Notch to ‘A+’

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc Com (HBI) by 63.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 73,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.30% . The institutional investor held 188,841 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38 million, up from 115,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Hanesbrands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.56. About 2.88 million shares traded. Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) has declined 26.70% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HBI News: 24/04/2018 – IFABRIC – RENEWAL OF ITS KEY MAIDENFORM LICENSE AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH MFB INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS S.A.R.L., A UNIT OF HANESBRANDS INC; 25/04/2018 – Hanesbrands Partners With National Park Service for Five-Year Deal; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands 1Q Adj EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS INC HBI.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2(ND)-QUARTER AND ALL FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 EPS $1.54-EPS $1.62; 01/05/2018 – HANESBRANDS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 44C TO 46C, EST. 47C; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Backs 2018 Sales $6.72B-$6.82B; 01/05/2018 – Hanesbrands Sees 2Q EPS 38c-EPS 40c; 12/04/2018 – Hanes Invites Men Everywhere to #VouchForThePouch with New Comfort Flex Fit Men’s Boxer Briefs; 20/03/2018 – U.S. apparel, footwear industry opposes likely Trump tariffs on China

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Core S&P500 Etf (IVV) by 19,465 shares to 118,740 shares, valued at $33.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 21,954 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,719 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Trust Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. Hytinen Barry bought $175,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $322,950 activity. Hytinen Barry bought $175,600 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39B for 24.60 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.