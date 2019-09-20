argenx SE (ARGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of argenx SE and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for argenx SE and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

argenx SE’s upside potential is 37.33% at a $171.5 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.81% of argenx SE shares are held by institutional investors while 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 75.4% are Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96%

For the past year argenx SE has stronger performance than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

argenx SE beats on 6 of the 7 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.