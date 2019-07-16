argenx SE (ARGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

As Biotechnology companies, argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 123 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for argenx SE and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -109.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for argenx SE and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of argenx SE is $150.5, with potential upside of 2.60%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.81% of argenx SE shares and 16.3% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE 1.37% -1.08% 10.57% 29.47% 38.31% 31.15% Tyme Technologies Inc. -3.23% -8.54% -52.83% -25.74% -49.15% -59.35%

For the past year argenx SE has 31.15% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -59.35% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors argenx SE beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.