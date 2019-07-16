argenx SE (ARGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

As Biotechnology companies, argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|argenx SE
|123
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for argenx SE and Tyme Technologies Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|-127.5%
|-109.1%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for argenx SE and Tyme Technologies Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of argenx SE is $150.5, with potential upside of 2.60%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 55.81% of argenx SE shares and 16.3% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|argenx SE
|1.37%
|-1.08%
|10.57%
|29.47%
|38.31%
|31.15%
|Tyme Technologies Inc.
|-3.23%
|-8.54%
|-52.83%
|-25.74%
|-49.15%
|-59.35%
For the past year argenx SE has 31.15% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -59.35% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors argenx SE beats Tyme Technologies Inc.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
