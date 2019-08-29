argenx SE (ARGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 3.10 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for argenx SE and Recro Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us argenx SE and Recro Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given argenx SE and Recro Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

argenx SE has a 30.01% upside potential and a consensus price target of $171.5. Meanwhile, Recro Pharma Inc.’s consensus price target is $8.5, while its potential downside is -26.66%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that argenx SE seems more appealing than Recro Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both argenx SE and Recro Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.81% and 71.4% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year argenx SE was more bullish than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

argenx SE beats Recro Pharma Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.