argenx SE (ARGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK)

We will be contrasting the differences between argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 128 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 114.17 N/A -1.22 0.00

argenx SE and NewLink Genetics Corporation's gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

argenx SE and NewLink Genetics Corporation's return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1%

recommendations and ratings for argenx SE and NewLink Genetics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 3 3.00 NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

The average price target of argenx SE is $166.67, with potential upside of 18.85%. Competitively NewLink Genetics Corporation has a consensus price target of $4, with potential upside of 133.92%. The information presented earlier suggests that NewLink Genetics Corporation looks more robust than argenx SE as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional investors held 55.81% of argenx SE shares and 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares.

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45%

For the past year argenx SE’s stock price has bigger growth than NewLink Genetics Corporation.

On 5 of the 9 factors argenx SE beats NewLink Genetics Corporation.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.