argenx SE (ARGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

As Biotechnology businesses, argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 129 0.00 36.73M -1.73 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 54 0.54 44.74M -2.20 0.00

Demonstrates argenx SE and MyoKardia Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 28,415,596.47% 0% 0% MyoKardia Inc. 82,821,177.34% -20% -18.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for argenx SE and MyoKardia Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 1 2 2.67 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

argenx SE’s average target price is $156, while its potential upside is 43.18%. Competitively MyoKardia Inc. has a consensus target price of $90, with potential upside of 73.88%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, MyoKardia Inc. is looking more favorable than argenx SE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.81% of argenx SE shares and 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year argenx SE’s stock price has bigger growth than MyoKardia Inc.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats argenx SE on 7 of the 12 factors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.