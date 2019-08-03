argenx SE (ARGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 127 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.67 18.57

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of argenx SE and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us argenx SE and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for argenx SE and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$150.5 is argenx SE’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 5.53%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both argenx SE and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.81% and 71.2% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.97% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. -1.57% -1.96% -10.07% 42.53% 0% 20.19%

For the past year argenx SE was more bullish than LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.