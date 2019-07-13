argenx SE (ARGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|argenx SE
|122
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-91.64
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates argenx SE and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides argenx SE and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
argenx SE and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
argenx SE’s upside potential is 8.09% at a $150.5 average price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
argenx SE and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.81% and 13.1%. Competitively, 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|argenx SE
|1.37%
|-1.08%
|10.57%
|29.47%
|38.31%
|31.15%
|InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.
|-9.3%
|-25.48%
|-18.18%
|-41.21%
|-85.73%
|-22.52%
For the past year argenx SE has 31.15% stronger performance while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -22.52% weaker performance.
Summary
argenx SE beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
