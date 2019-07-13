argenx SE (ARGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 122 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates argenx SE and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides argenx SE and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

argenx SE and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

argenx SE’s upside potential is 8.09% at a $150.5 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

argenx SE and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.81% and 13.1%. Competitively, 0.1% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE 1.37% -1.08% 10.57% 29.47% 38.31% 31.15% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52%

For the past year argenx SE has 31.15% stronger performance while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has -22.52% weaker performance.

Summary

argenx SE beats InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.