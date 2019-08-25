argenx SE (ARGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 130 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 76.53 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for argenx SE and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for argenx SE and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$171.5 is argenx SE’s average price target while its potential upside is 27.72%. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $23.5, while its potential upside is 77.49%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than argenx SE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

argenx SE and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.81% and 55.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year argenx SE’s stock price has bigger growth than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats argenx SE.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.