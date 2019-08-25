argenx SE (ARGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|argenx SE
|130
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|76.53
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for argenx SE and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for argenx SE and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
$171.5 is argenx SE’s average price target while its potential upside is 27.72%. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $23.5, while its potential upside is 77.49%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than argenx SE.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
argenx SE and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.81% and 55.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|argenx SE
|-1.84%
|-1.67%
|13.7%
|35.71%
|53.91%
|46.21%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
For the past year argenx SE’s stock price has bigger growth than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats argenx SE.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
