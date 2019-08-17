argenx SE (ARGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 129 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of argenx SE and Gamida Cell Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown argenx SE and Gamida Cell Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 3 3.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

argenx SE has a 22.44% upside potential and an average target price of $166.67.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both argenx SE and Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 55.81% and 13.1% respectively. Comparatively, 65.61% are Gamida Cell Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year argenx SE had bullish trend while Gamida Cell Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors argenx SE beats Gamida Cell Ltd.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.