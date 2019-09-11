argenx SE (ARGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 132 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -4.83 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us argenx SE and Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -169.6% -115.5%

Analyst Ratings

argenx SE and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

argenx SE’s upside potential is 37.43% at a $171.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential upside is 158.62%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Cellectar Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than argenx SE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.81% of argenx SE shares are held by institutional investors while 49.3% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 0.1% are Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 3.3% 2.82% -1.35% 8.42% -36.34% 41.29%

For the past year argenx SE was more bullish than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Summary

argenx SE beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.