argenx SE (ARGX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

As Biotechnology companies, argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 129 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Demonstrates argenx SE and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us argenx SE and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for argenx SE and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 3 3.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of argenx SE is $166.67, with potential upside of 23.64%. Meanwhile, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $42.33, while its potential upside is 61.81%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than argenx SE, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both argenx SE and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.81% and 51.4% respectively. Competitively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 3.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 8.32% 9.39% 5.19% 2.31% 0% 15.11%

For the past year argenx SE was more bullish than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

argenx SE beats Allogene Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.