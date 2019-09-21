argenx SE (ARGX) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Comparing side by side

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 0.94 7.37

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of argenx SE and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has argenx SE and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0.00% -426.7% 180.2%

Analyst Ratings

argenx SE and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of argenx SE is $171.5, with potential upside of 36.80%. On the other hand, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s potential upside is 60.92% and its average price target is $7. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. is looking more favorable than argenx SE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both argenx SE and ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.81% and 45.3% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. 21.75% 25.95% 60.28% 230.48% 184.43% 271.12%

For the past year argenx SE’s stock price has smaller growth than ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. beats argenx SE.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of cancer therapies that address unmet medical needs through synthetic immuno-oncology. The company, through its collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation, holds certain rights to IntrexonÂ’s synthetic immuno-oncology platform for use in the field of oncology, which includes a clinical stage product candidate, Ad-RTS-IL-12 evaluated for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, unresectable recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, and Grade III malignant glioma (GBM). Its synthetic immuno-oncology platform employs an inducible gene-delivery system that enables controlled in vivo expression of genes that produce therapeutic proteins to treat cancer. The company, under its license agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, along with Intrexon hold license to certain technologies relating to novel chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapies, non-viral gene transfer systems, genetic modification and/or propagation of immune cells and other cellular therapy approaches, Natural Killer cells, and T cell receptors. It also has a research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute utilizing Sleeping Beauty System to generate T cells receptors for the treatment of solid tumors. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.