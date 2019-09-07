argenx SE (ARGX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Comparison side by side

Since argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|argenx SE
|131
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|94
|2.30
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
Demonstrates argenx SE and United Therapeutics Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides argenx SE and United Therapeutics Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for argenx SE and United Therapeutics Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
$171.5 is argenx SE’s average target price while its potential upside is 30.67%. United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $136.83 average target price and a 70.10% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, United Therapeutics Corporation is looking more favorable than argenx SE.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 55.81% of argenx SE shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|argenx SE
|-1.84%
|-1.67%
|13.7%
|35.71%
|53.91%
|46.21%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|3.3%
|-3.42%
|-20.2%
|-31.76%
|-34.11%
|-27.24%
For the past year argenx SE has 46.21% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance.
Summary
argenx SE beats United Therapeutics Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
