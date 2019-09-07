argenx SE (ARGX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Comparison side by side

Since argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 94 2.30 N/A -3.47 0.00

Demonstrates argenx SE and United Therapeutics Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides argenx SE and United Therapeutics Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for argenx SE and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

$171.5 is argenx SE’s average target price while its potential upside is 30.67%. United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $136.83 average target price and a 70.10% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, United Therapeutics Corporation is looking more favorable than argenx SE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 55.81% of argenx SE shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year argenx SE has 46.21% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance.

Summary

argenx SE beats United Therapeutics Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.