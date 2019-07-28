argenx SE (ARGX) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Comparing side by side

Both argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 126 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of argenx SE and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of argenx SE and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered argenx SE and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

The upside potential is 5.61% for argenx SE with average target price of $150.5. Meanwhile, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 769.57%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than argenx SE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.81% of argenx SE shares and 67% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE 1.37% -1.08% 10.57% 29.47% 38.31% 31.15% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39%

For the past year argenx SE had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.