argenx SE (ARGX) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Comparing side by side

Both argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|argenx SE
|126
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.15
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of argenx SE and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of argenx SE and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered argenx SE and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
The upside potential is 5.61% for argenx SE with average target price of $150.5. Meanwhile, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $3.5, while its potential upside is 769.57%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Proteon Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than argenx SE.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 55.81% of argenx SE shares and 67% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|argenx SE
|1.37%
|-1.08%
|10.57%
|29.47%
|38.31%
|31.15%
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.79%
|-28.87%
|-87.39%
|-78.21%
|-82.86%
|-83.39%
For the past year argenx SE had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
