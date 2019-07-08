argenx SE (ARGX) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) Comparing side by side

Both argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 121 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 29 31.79 N/A -5.19 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us argenx SE and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for argenx SE and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

argenx SE has a 9.04% upside potential and a consensus price target of $150.5. Competitively the consensus price target of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40.5, which is potential 55.89% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than argenx SE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

argenx SE and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.81% and 0%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE 1.37% -1.08% 10.57% 29.47% 38.31% 31.15% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.8% -11.79% 2.97% 39.04% -27.28% 56.35%

For the past year argenx SE was less bullish than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

argenx SE beats on 5 of the 9 factors Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.