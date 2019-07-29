argenx SE (ARGX) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|argenx SE
|126
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|113
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.73
|0.00
Demonstrates argenx SE and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows argenx SE and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|argenx SE
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.7%
|-8.5%
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for argenx SE and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|argenx SE
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
argenx SE has a 3.37% upside potential and an average price target of $150.5. Competitively the average price target of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $128, which is potential 46.81% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than argenx SE as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 55.81% of argenx SE shares and 94.6% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|argenx SE
|1.37%
|-1.08%
|10.57%
|29.47%
|38.31%
|31.15%
|Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2.49%
|-9.39%
|-9.7%
|-42.18%
|-17.77%
|-5.36%
For the past year argenx SE had bullish trend while Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors argenx SE beats Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is MGL-3196, which is in Phase II clinical trials, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ÃŸ (THR-ÃŸ) agonist used for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, and familial hypercholesterolemia. It is also developing MGL-3745, which is in pre-clinical stage, a THR-ÃŸ agonist that is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.
