argenx SE (ARGX) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Comparison side by side

Since argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 128 0.00 36.73M -1.73 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 5 0.00 7.59M -2.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates argenx SE and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of argenx SE and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 28,610,375.45% 0% 0% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 168,408,440.39% -222.5% -78.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for argenx SE and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 1 2 2.67 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of argenx SE is $156, with potential upside of 37.54%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

argenx SE and Liquidia Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.81% and 61.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year argenx SE had bullish trend while Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors argenx SE beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.