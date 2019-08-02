argenx SE (ARGX) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Comparison side by side

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 127 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates argenx SE and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us argenx SE and Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for argenx SE and Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 4.09% for argenx SE with average price target of $150.5. On the other hand, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 75.10% and its average price target is $22.5. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Kodiak Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than argenx SE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

argenx SE and Kodiak Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.81% and 46.3%. Competitively, Kodiak Sciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38%

For the past year argenx SE has weaker performance than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats argenx SE.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.