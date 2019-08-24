argenx SE (ARGX) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 130 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 241.14 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -27% -20.8%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for argenx SE and Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of argenx SE is $171.5, with potential upside of 27.72%. Competitively the consensus target price of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $40, which is potential 136.69% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than argenx SE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.81% of argenx SE shares are held by institutional investors while 97.6% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.65% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.58% -18.91% -21.15% -18.03% -20.72% -32.38%

For the past year argenx SE has 46.21% stronger performance while Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.38% weaker performance.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly. The company is also developing CRN02481, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin type 5 receptor agonist used for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism; and CRN01941, an oral, selective nonpeptide sst2 biased agonist designed for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.