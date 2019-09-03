argenx SE (ARGX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 131 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.30 N/A -0.57 0.00

Demonstrates argenx SE and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -81% -32.8%

Analyst Ratings

argenx SE and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 2 3.00 Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

argenx SE’s upside potential is 33.78% at a $171.5 consensus target price. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.5 consensus target price and a 376.19% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than argenx SE as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both argenx SE and Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.81% and 25.1% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3.34% of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 17.93% -61.64% -86.16% -91.73% -81.6%

For the past year argenx SE has 46.21% stronger performance while Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -81.6% weaker performance.

Summary

argenx SE beats on 5 of the 9 factors Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for patients with portal hypertension; for liver function; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.