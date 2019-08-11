argenx SE (ARGX) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx SE 128 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 4 0.35 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for argenx SE and Advaxis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx SE 0.00% 0% 0% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered argenx SE and Advaxis Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx SE 0 0 3 3.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

argenx SE has an average price target of $166.67, and a 17.17% upside potential. Competitively Advaxis Inc. has an average price target of $0.4, with potential downside of -6.98%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that argenx SE seems more appealing than Advaxis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.81% of argenx SE shares and 39.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) argenx SE -1.84% -1.67% 13.7% 35.71% 53.91% 46.21% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year argenx SE had bullish trend while Advaxis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors argenx SE beats Advaxis Inc.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Shire International GmbH; and Bayer AG. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.