argenx (ARGX) Stock “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley; The Target Price per Share Given is $173.0000; Rampart Investment Management Company Has Lowered By $5.18 Million Its Kroger Co (KR) Position

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its stock rating noted as “Overweight” by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $173.0000 target price per share on the $5.33B market cap company or 27.81% upside potential. This was revealed to clients and investors in an analyst report on Tuesday morning.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased Kroger Co (KR) stake by 94.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 215,927 shares as Kroger Co (KR)’s stock declined 17.28%. The Rampart Investment Management Company Llc holds 13,198 shares with $325,000 value, down from 229,125 last quarter. Kroger Co now has $17.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.91. About 90,577 shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – MKE Business Journal: Source denies report that @Kroger, @Target are discussing merger #retail; 12/03/2018 – KROGER & INSTACART EXPAND PARTNERSHIP; 09/04/2018 – Walmart, Kroger and Meijer Fresh Produce Leaders featured at Organic Produce Summit 2018 – Retailer Roundtable; 03/05/2018 – Kroger Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 12/03/2018 – Kroger and Instacart Expand Partnership; 04/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Announces Second Kitchen 1883 Restaurant; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: BENEFIT FROM TAX OVERHUAL IS ABOUT $400 MILLION; 08/03/2018 – KROGER 4Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) stake by 76,093 shares to 82,707 valued at $5.95M in 2019Q1. It also upped Allergan Plc stake by 2,140 shares and now owns 5,529 shares. Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) was raised too.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity. SARGENT RONALD also bought $107,437 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Sunday, June 30.

Among 11 analysts covering Kroger (NYSE:KR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Kroger had 23 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) on Friday, March 8 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. Credit Suisse maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Friday, March 8. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $30 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21. The stock has “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research on Friday, June 21. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of KR in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold” rating. Buckingham Research maintained The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) rating on Friday, March 8. Buckingham Research has “Underperform” rating and $22 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Pivotal Research on Monday, March 4.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.46 million for 13.04 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Kroger Co.’s (NYSE:KR) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Looking At The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) From All Angles – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Kroger Co.: Right Store, Right Price – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Marijuana Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in August – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kroger: Recession-Resistant Consumer Staples Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. argenx has $17000 highest and $144 lowest target. $163.50’s average target is 20.79% above currents $135.36 stock price. argenx had 3 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) rating on Friday, March 1. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $144 target. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, August 2 with “Outperform”.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company has market cap of $5.33 billion. The companyÂ’s lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors with MET amplification; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

More notable recent argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “argenx to Present at 2019 Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “argenx reports half year 2019 financial results and second quarter business update – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “argenx SE (ARGX) CEO Tim Van Hauwermeiren on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love ARGENX SE-ADR (ARGX) – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “25 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 05, 2019.