Argentiere Capital Ag Stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (LLY) Lowered as Valuation Declined; Great Point Partners Holding in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Has Trimmed by $5.46 Million

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 29.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 419,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 998,841 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.27 million, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.82. About 711,824 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primar; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.2% of Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (LLY) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 3.32M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 28/05/2018 – Novartis International AG: Patient-reported outcomes tool revealed significant improvement in symptom frequency and quality of life domains with Entresto®; 11/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Rev $5.7B; 11/05/2018 – Forteo (teriparatide; Eli Lilly) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK-TRIAL ACHIEVED PRIMARY OBJECTIVE DEMONSTRATING STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN HBA(1C) WITH ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE COMPARED TO EMPAGLIFLOZIN; 10/05/2018 – ARMO BIOSCIENCES – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO MAY BE REQUIRED TO PAY ELI LILLY TERMINATION FEE OF $63.4 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Adds ARMO BioSciences Inc., Exits Lilly, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 12/04/2018 – Janssen: INVOKANA Improved Renal Outcomes in People With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23B-$23.5B

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 200,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $44.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc by 454,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in United Therapeutics Corp Del (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Gru Inc Plc reported 5.62 million shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communication has 0.42% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 147,208 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd invested in 6,702 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management holds 0.03% or 4,500 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.05% or 11,982 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Management Ltd Liability holds 400,400 shares or 2.05% of its portfolio. Rowland And Commerce Inv Counsel Adv, Georgia-based fund reported 38,120 shares. Earnest Prns Limited Liability stated it has 0% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Mairs & Inc reported 688,338 shares. Mount Vernon Assocs Inc Md invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc holds 868 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Andra Ap has invested 0.2% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Regal Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 1,580 shares. Williams Jones And Associate Lc reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc has 1.83% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 91,116 shares.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 5 insider sales for $128.51 million activity. Another trade for 426 shares valued at $50,281 was bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

