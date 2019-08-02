Argentiere Capital Ag Position In Red Hat (RHT) Was Has Increased; As Fluor New (Put) (FLR) Valuation Declined, Citigroup Decreased by $1.52 Million Its Position

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41; 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 22/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $136; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR: Upgrade Reflects Red Hat’s Continued Strong Operating Performance Due to Shr Gains in the Server Operating System Market

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Fluor Corp New (Put) (FLR) by 43.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 42,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The institutional investor held 55,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, down from 98,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 27.16% or $8.4 during the last trading session, reaching $22.51. About 7.45 million shares traded or 161.87% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 08/05/2018 – Nubeva names Say Lim to Advisory Board; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Stork Awarded GARAMITE Additives Expansion Project by BYK in Texas; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Fluor; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative

