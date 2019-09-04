Argentiere Capital Ag Position in Red Hat (RHT) Increased by $1.82 Million; Beach Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) as Share Price Rose

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 253,771 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29 million, down from 258,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $84.06. About 4.05M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS POSITIVE OUTCOMES OF TENDYNE DEVICE STUDY; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 16/04/2018 – Abbott Laboratories expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Abbott’s quarterly profit, sales beat Street estimates; 21/03/2018 – Abbott Hosts Conference Call for First-Quarter Earnings; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Com invested in 0.01% or 617 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Geode Mngmt Limited Com holds 2.88 million shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 1,612 were accumulated by Putnam Invests Ltd Liability. American Natl Ins Company Tx holds 0.41% or 43,160 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 1,374 shares. Pentwater Capital Limited Partnership holds 4.07% or 1.77 million shares. Fort LP reported 1,466 shares. Farmers Bancorporation reported 21 shares stake. Howe Rusling invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 122,565 are owned by Renaissance Tech Lc. Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. 45,221 are held by British Columbia Management Corporation. Boothbay Fund Management holds 75,601 shares. 13,351 are owned by Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 31,865 shares to 18,135 shares, valued at $772,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 95,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More important recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Amazon in Slow 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com published article titled: “3 Undeniable Reasons to Buy IBM Stock Now – Investorplace.com”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) was released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Should Investors Sell IBM Stock? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 40,190 shares to 159,819 shares, valued at $14.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) by 38,270 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 25.02 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Mgmt reported 1.62% stake. Mengis Cap invested in 6,159 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Waddell And Reed Financial stated it has 918,390 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Franklin Street Advisors Nc has invested 0.05% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Ifrah Fincl Service stated it has 20,174 shares or 0.61% of all its holdings. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Co Ny invested in 430,557 shares or 1.88% of the stock. Deltec Asset Management Lc owns 149,300 shares or 2.61% of their US portfolio. 288,577 were reported by Hl Fin Ltd Com. Marietta Invest Prtnrs Ltd invested in 0.57% or 22,519 shares. Andra Ap owns 0.17% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 71,900 shares. Iron Fin Limited holds 4,783 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Hamel has 21,100 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,808 shares. Amalgamated Commercial Bank has invested 0.42% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Captrust Financial reported 61,927 shares.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$78.27, Is It Time To Put Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “University of California sues Abbott over probiotic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott announces positive data on brain injury test – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.