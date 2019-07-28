Argentiere Capital Ag Position in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (LLY) Cut by $645,000; Pioneer Trust Bank N A Has Lowered Its Abbvie Com (ABBV) Holding by $602,160

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (LLY) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $108.27. About 3.30 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Animal Health Rev $761.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eli Lilly and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LLY); 20/04/2018 – Lilly to Present Phase 3 Data at AAN 2018 Reinforcing Commitment to New, Innovative Therapies in Migraine; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 24/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – QTRLY REVENUE $5,700.0 MLN VS $5,228.3 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly beat first-quarter earnings expectations; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 02/04/2018 – MYRIAD GENETICS INC – ASTRAZENECA AND MERCK ARE SEEKING APPROVAL OF LYNPARZA IN JAPAN FOR TREATING PATIENTS WITH BRCA-MUTATED METASTATIC BREAST CANCER; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Revenue Outside U.S. Rose 11% to $2.545B

Pioneer Trust Bank N A decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (ABBV) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Trust Bank N A sold 7,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,053 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, down from 48,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A who had been investing in Abbvie Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $67.76. About 12.25M shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS RESULTS FROM PHASE 2 STUDY EVALUATING ROVALPITUZ; 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Manageme; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 06/03/2018 – ABBVIE RECEIVES POSITIVE RECOMMENDATION FROM THE PAN-CANADIAN ONCOLOGY DRUG REVIEW FOR VENCLEXTA™ – AN ORAL THERAPY FOR THE TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH CHRONIC LYMPHOCYTIC LEUKEMIA (CLL); 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Rova-T Results Credit Negative; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 08/05/2018 – ENANTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ROYALTY REVENUE FOR QUARTER INCREASED TO $44.0 MLN DUE TO INCREASE IN ABBVIE’S MAVYRET SALES; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie: Rova-T Demonstrated Single Agent Responses in Advanced SCLC Patients

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Lc accumulated 5,639 shares. King Wealth invested in 2,650 shares. Caprock holds 0.18% or 7,110 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors has invested 0.03% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Transamerica Advsr Inc holds 8 shares. 166,748 were reported by Utah Retirement. Hsbc Holdings Public Lc reported 0.2% stake. First Republic Inv accumulated 344,518 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 196 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 5,520 shares. Shelton Capital Management owns 2,724 shares. Int Investors holds 16.06 million shares. Daiwa Securities Group has invested 0.05% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 73,057 were reported by Piedmont Investment Advisors. Bb&T accumulated 0.07% or 30,119 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $128.99 million activity. Shares for $26.94M were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Tuesday, March 26. Shares for $50,281 were bought by Smiley Joshua L on Wednesday, June 5.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 10,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Private Ocean Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa has 24,406 shares. Bogle Management Limited Partnership De reported 0.97% stake. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.42% or 1.15M shares. Private Trust Na has invested 0.86% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 31,292 are owned by Dodge And Cox. Delphi Mngmt Inc Ma reported 1.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 70,130 are held by Point72 Asset L P. Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.05% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Thompson Rubinstein Inv Management Or owns 82,263 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Company has 48,896 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Fayerweather Charles reported 0.74% stake. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company invested in 9,522 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Aimz Inv Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs Inc has invested 0.7% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. The insider RAPP EDWARD J bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750.

