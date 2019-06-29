Argentiere Capital Ag Lowered Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) Position by $2.10 Million; Landscape Capital Management Position in Cms Energy (CMS) Cut by $366,300

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 55.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 6,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,297 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 11,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $57.91. About 2.56 million shares traded or 20.12% up from the average. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 23.43% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 29/03/2018 – Sen. Collins: Senators Collins, Shaheen Urge CMS to Provide Coverage for Glucose Monitoring Smartphone Apps; 02/04/2018 – Modern Healthcare: #BREAKING: The CMS has finalized a rule giving Medicare Advantage plans a 3.4% pay hike in 2019.…; 14/05/2018 – DGAP-CMS: Covestro AG / Buyback programme; 18/04/2018 – NAMSAP Says CMS’s MSA Policy lnstitutionalizes Opioid Abuse; 22/03/2018 – CMS SEEKS TO EXEMPT STATES FROM SOME MEDICAID REQUIREMENTS; 21/05/2018 – Baptist Emergency Hospitals In San Antonio Again Receive Coveted Five-Star Rating From CMS; 21/03/2018 – Caris Life Sciences Applauds CMS Decision to Reaffirm the Longstanding Coverage for Its Next-Generation Sequencing Assay; 02/04/2018 – CMS: CMS Finalizes Policy Changes and Updates for Medicare Advantage and the Prescription Drug Benefit Program for Contract Yea; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 26/04/2018 – CMS ENERGY CORP – QTRLY OPERATING REV $1,953 MLN VS $1,829 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $43.81. About 15.45 million shares traded or 52.06% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 26/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley Holds Inaugural Technology Start-up Day in Montreal; 29/05/2018 – Denovo Biopharma to Participate at Morgan Stanley 4th Annual China Summit; 23/05/2018 – Global banks scrap for share of expected China MSCI trading boom; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 07/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N CEO JAMES GORMAN SAYS ON CNBC THAT POTENTIAL TARIFFS ON STEEL AND ALUMINUM ARE A ‘BAD IDEA’, ‘NOT A FAN’; 17/04/2018 – Goldman outpaces peers in debt underwriting, bond trading; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs, Morgan Stanley, U.S. Bancorp, American Express, Alcoa and Pier 1 Imports are all scheduled to publish their latest earnings updates; 17/04/2018 – VizExplorer Announces Strategic Investment by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital; 25/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 08/03/2018 – Spark Energy: Board of Directors Has Engaged Morgan Stanley as a Fincl Advisor to Explore Strategic Alternatives

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 6.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.3 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 8.98 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.27% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oil Prices Down Amid U.S. Inventories Surge, Trade Tension – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Companies With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Value Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AMD, COUP, GM, MS – Investorplace.com” published on June 04, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “CMS Energy Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend on Common Stock – PRNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Mallinckrodt Stock Is Tanking Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Consumers Energy Starts New Era for Renewable Energy in Michigan with Approval of Clean Energy Plan – PRNewswire” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CommScope: Valuation Attractive Post ARRIS Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “CMS Energy (CMS) to Post Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Zacks.com” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Analysts await CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. CMS’s profit will be $141.88M for 28.96 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by CMS Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 10,558 shares to 26,676 shares, valued at $943,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 70,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK).