Argentiere Capital Ag Lifted Position in Capital One Finl (Put) (COF) by $1.62 Million as Stock Value Declined; Illumina (ILMN) Position Upped by Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) (COF) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $91.09. About 117,182 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 29/05/2018 – Capital One Bank USA NA CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Already Ceased New Originations of Residential Mortgages, Home-Equity Loan Products; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-30+ DAY PERFORMING DELINQUENCIES RATE FOR DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD 3.57 PCT AT MARCH END VS 3.92 PCT AT FEB END; 29/03/2018 – Newtek Announces the Signing of a Letter of Intent for New $75.0 Million SBA 504 Credit Facility with Capital One; 16/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 6.93 PCT VS 6.88 PCT; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05 million, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.73B market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $9.18 during the last trading session, reaching $285.23. About 310,119 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Co owns 2,697 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 4,805 were reported by Boston Family Office Llc. Johnson Incorporated reported 80 shares or 0% of all its holdings. American Research & Mngmt owns 350 shares. Lord Abbett Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 76,098 shares. Van Eck owns 67,828 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth Management reported 300 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank, Maryland-based fund reported 62 shares. 136,068 are owned by Prudential Finance. Meiji Yasuda Asset invested in 3,545 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 2,234 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma invested in 6,788 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 271,730 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0% or 23 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Illumina (ILMN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Margins Contract – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Illumina Banks on New Product Suite Despite Margin Woes – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Merger or Not, Pacific Biosciences Needs to Deliver – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: ADBE, ILMN, ISRG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “ONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Capital One Finance Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “How Could The Recent Data Breach Affect Capital One’s Stock? – Forbes” published on September 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “CAPITAL ONE INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Capital One Financial Corporation – COF – Business Wire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Capital One July credit-card delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Before Capital One breach, internal staff raised red flags – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 200,905 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt L P. D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.11% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 302 are owned by Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd. Voya Management Limited Liability Corp owns 280,778 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na holds 9,026 shares. West Virginia-based City Holdings has invested 0% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moreover, Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Cadence Comml Bank Na holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 9,510 shares. California-based Gemmer Asset Lc has invested 0.02% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0.24% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 10,153 shares. 184 were accumulated by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Invsts stated it has 451,054 shares. Sun Life Financial owns 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 796 shares. First Midwest Bank Division invested in 6,398 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 1.89 million shares.