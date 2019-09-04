Argentiere Capital Ag Lifted Capital One Finl (Call) (COF) Holding; Market Vectors ETF Trust (PEK)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

Argentiere Capital Ag increased Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (COF) stake by 66.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argentiere Capital Ag acquired 20,000 shares as Capital One Finl Corp (Call) (COF)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Argentiere Capital Ag holds 50,000 shares with $4.09 million value, up from 30,000 last quarter. Capital One Finl Corp (Call) now has $40.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $86.1. About 1.09 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/03/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL — FEBRUARY AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.39 PCT VS 2.01 PCT IN JANUARY; 23/05/2018 – Capital One Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE SELLS ABOUT $17B OF MORTGAGES TO DLJ MORTGAGE; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Capital One Multi-Asset Execution Note Trust; 08/05/2018 – Capital One Announces Sale of Approximately $17 billion of Mortgages to DLJ Mortgage Capital, Inc., a subsidiary of Credit Suisse AG; 08/05/2018 – Pimco Agrees to Buy Nearly $17 Billion in Capital One Mortgages; 26/04/2018 – Capital One Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 13/03/2018 – Capital One Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Market Vectors ETF Trust (PEK) investors sentiment is 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio has no change, as only 2 hedge funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 3 reduced and sold equity positions in Market Vectors ETF Trust. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 182,869 shares, up from 111,668 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Market Vectors ETF Trust in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) stake by 550,000 shares to 200,000 valued at $17.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (NYSE:LLY) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 45,000 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,624 are owned by Investment Counselors Of Maryland. Fmr Limited reported 18.59M shares. Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt Com (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.7% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Co has 0.34% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 107,500 shares. Moreover, Ci Invs has 0.03% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Ally Fincl Inc stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Vanguard Grp Inc reported 35.39M shares stake. First Republic Investment Mngmt has 76,974 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 11,122 shares. Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.22% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Ironwood Counsel Limited Liability Company invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). 6,141 were accumulated by Massachusetts Finance Services Ma. The Texas-based Linscomb Williams Inc has invested 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Moreover, Alethea Capital Management Llc has 8.31% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Among 2 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock has $11500 highest and $9800 lowest target. $106.50’s average target is 23.69% above currents $86.1 stock price. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) rating on Monday, July 8. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $9800 target.

Cheviot Value Management Llc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in VanEck Vectors ChinaAMC CSI 300 ETF for 70,341 shares. Bennicas & Associates Inc. owns 13,900 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Courage Miller Partners Llc has 0.13% invested in the company for 10,450 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Management Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Prudential Plc, a Illinois-based fund reported 84,970 shares.