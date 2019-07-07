Argentiere Capital Ag Increased Red Hat (Put) (RHT) Position by $16.38 Million; Corsair Capital Management LP Cut Its Holding in Voya Finl (VOYA) by $3.25 Million

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (VOYA) by 16.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 66,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 345,774 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.28 million, down from 412,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.88. About 556,022 shares traded. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 0.27% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.16% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 18/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Voya CLO 2014-1 Ltd.’s Refinanced Notes; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – AS PART OF DEAL, PEN-CAL WILL RE-BRAND TO VOYA; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Voya CLO 2018-1 Ltd.’s Nts Prelim Rtgs; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 10/04/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Chinese Brand Identity Created by Labbrand New York; 01/05/2018 – Voya Financial 1Q EPS $2.50

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (RHT) by 450% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.10M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Red Hat Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $187.71. About 789,637 shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c; 01/05/2018 – Red Hat to Livestream Red Hat Summit Press Conference and General Sessions; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $172,282 activity. POLLITT BYRON H JR also bought $51,255 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) on Friday, May 31. $74,175 worth of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) was bought by TRIPODI JOSEPH V.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 35,172 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 34,083 were accumulated by First American Bank & Trust. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corp reported 19,818 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 126,116 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Company invested in 77 shares or 0% of the stock. Focused Wealth Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 2,500 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.01% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Lc has invested 0.05% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Jump Trading Ltd Liability accumulated 8,765 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 54,264 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership invested 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Mackenzie Fin invested in 210,887 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 4,237 are owned by Tiedemann Lc. Boston Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.3% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA).

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 101,535 shares to 147,622 shares, valued at $13.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 14,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 26.55% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.13 per share. VOYA’s profit will be $204.87M for 9.94 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Voya Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.64% EPS growth.

More notable recent Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On TIM Participacoes SA (TSU) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Voya Financial Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Voya Financial Inc.: A New Low Yield Preferred Stock In A Lowering Rate Environment – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Voya Prime Rate Trust declares $0.027 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IBM: Big Blue Is A Big Short – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “IBM exec updates investors on Red Hat deal – Triangle Business Journal” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 95,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $1.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 31,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,135 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLF).