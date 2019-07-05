Argentiere Capital Ag Holds Stake in Red Hat (Put) (RHT); Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Price Rose While Cacti Asset Management Cut by $720,020 Its Position

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (Put) (RHT) by 450% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.10 million, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Red Hat Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $187.76. About 245,872 shares traded. Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) has risen 12.46% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 5,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 270,317 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.79M, down from 275,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $368.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $140.76. About 1.07M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 345,331 shares to 818,803 shares, valued at $90.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 14.54 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 550,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $17.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,298 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.