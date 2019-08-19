Argentiere Capital Ag Holding in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (LLY) Trimmed as Share Price Declined; 3G Capital Partners LP Has Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $17.06 Million as Stock Price Rose

3G Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 17.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 3G Capital Partners Lp bought 145,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 958,838 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.09M, up from 813,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 3G Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $137.81. About 6.69 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 05/04/2018 – IT Execs See Promise In IoT, Reinforcing Microsoft’s $5B Investment; 07/03/2018 – Microsoft Store to Host The BarberTime Media Network’s Launch in Atlanta and DC Areas!; 07/05/2018 – Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are “kind of a pure ‘greater fool theory’ type of investment,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS 3Q CAPEX WAS $3.5 BILLION; 08/05/2018 – lntegreon Names Jamie Berry Managing Director of Litigation Services; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) (LLY) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $112.23. About 541,491 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 03/04/2018 – Puma Biotechnology and Pint Pharma Enter into Exclusive Licensing Agreement to Commercialize NERLYNX® (neratinib) in Latin America; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 10/05/2018 – Eli Lilly to Buy ARMO BioSciences for $50 A Share Cash; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients with Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly And Company – Form 10-K; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE OF OPDIVO WITH A TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Eli Lilly to Incur Approximately 5c/Share Research and Development Chg to 2Q Earnings on Sigilon Transactio; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 440,630 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc invested 0.03% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp invested 0.6% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). 400 were reported by Live Your Vision Limited Liability Company. Raymond James Na has 40,583 shares. Glynn Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.32% stake. Jp Marvel Inv Advsrs Ltd reported 57,468 shares or 2.42% of all its holdings. Bb&T reported 30,119 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0.14% or 20,749 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Ntwk Lc accumulated 24,672 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 284,416 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust invested in 0.09% or 106,253 shares. 65,445 are held by Counselors Incorporated. Greenleaf Tru accumulated 11,950 shares. 2,273 are owned by Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 10,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $5.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $103.40 million activity. Smiley Joshua L also bought $20,067 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on Monday, July 15.

3G Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $11.34B and $895.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 16,038 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $74.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 22,909 shares for 3.12% of their portfolio. Connecticut-based Axiom Int Ltd Co De has invested 3.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd Co has 0.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 18,289 shares. Florida-based Jaffetilchin Inv Lc has invested 0.24% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gabalex Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 5.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vantage Prtnrs Ltd reported 831,687 shares. Harris Assocs Limited Partnership holds 0% or 2,500 shares. Moreover, Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 23,460 shares. Horizon Investments Limited Company invested in 28,994 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Northeast Mgmt owns 252,170 shares. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt reported 3.43% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lourd Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 25,955 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Estabrook Management, a New York-based fund reported 354,254 shares. Cim Ltd reported 4,634 shares. Channing Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.32% or 59,456 shares.