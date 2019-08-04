Argentiere Capital Ag Has Increased Red Hat (RHT) Stake by $1.82 Million; As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Rose, Proffitt & Goodson Has Cut Its Position by $1.09 Million

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 4,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $290.57. About 844,279 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 30/03/2018 – FCC: FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Anthem Announces Plans to Remain Headquartered in Indianapolis; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE EXITED MDLZ, ZNGA, ARRS, ANTM, SPGI IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM)

Argentiere Capital Ag increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48M, up from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 09/05/2018 – Red Hat Collaborates with UNICEF Innovation to Accelerate ‘Big Data’ for Social Good; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 08/05/2018 – Neha Sandhu Named Red Hat’s 2018 Certified Professional of the Year

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87M and $230.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 31,865 shares to 18,135 shares, valued at $772,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,298 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 48,196 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Farmers Bankshares holds 21 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiera Capital Corp owns 11,089 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr Lc has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Symphony Asset Mgmt Lc owns 11,695 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 2,418 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 500 shares. Harding Loevner Lp accumulated 120 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.71% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Us Fincl Bank De holds 78,123 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corp De stated it has 0.03% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 6.97 million were accumulated by State Street Corp. Parkside Bancorp And Trust reported 150 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Guess Which Stocks Warren Buffett Bought: 2nd-Quarter Contest – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stock Market Eyes Records On Dovish Commentary From Federal Reserve – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.