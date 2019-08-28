Argentiere Capital Ag Has Decreased Its Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake; 2 Analysts Covering Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)

Among 2 analysts covering Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Two Harbors Investment has $15 highest and $13.5000 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is 12.38% above currents $12.68 stock price. Two Harbors Investment had 4 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. See Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) latest ratings:

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) stake by 12.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 4,000 shares as Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)’s stock declined 12.62%. The Argentiere Capital Ag holds 29,000 shares with $4.42M value, down from 33,000 last quarter. Pioneer Nat Res Co now has $20.22B valuation. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.97. About 546,030 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pioneer Natural Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 27/03/2018 – India’s Reliance sells Texas shale assets for $100 mln; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 13/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $218; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $282 FROM $229; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident

The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.68. About 1.69M shares traded. Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) has declined 13.72% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TWO News: 26/04/2018 – Two Harbors, CYS Expect Deal to Close in Third Quarter; 08/05/2018 – TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY GAAP NET INCOME OF $1.83 PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE BASIC COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Two Harbors 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 26/04/2018 – TWO HARBORS INVESTMENT – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, ALL SENIOR MANAGEMENT POSITIONS WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY TWO HARBORS’ PERSONNEL; 27/04/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates CYS Investments, Inc. Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to one class of notes issued by GPMT 2018-FL1, Ltd; 08/05/2018 – TWO HARBORS 1Q CORE EPS 46C, EST. 47C; 26/04/2018 – TWO HARBORS – BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO INCLUDE TWO ADDITIONAL INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FROM CYS INVESTMENTS’ CURRENT BOARD; 15/05/2018 – Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Details Pertaining to the 2018 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to one class of notes to be issued by GPMT 2018-FL1, Ltd

Since August 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $74,476 activity. Hammond Karen also bought $74,476 worth of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) on Thursday, August 22.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, commercial real estate assets, and other financial assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.46 billion. The companyÂ’s target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and non-agency RMBS collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM mortgage loans, and subprime mortgage loans. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s target assets also comprise floating and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and certain non-hedging transactions.

