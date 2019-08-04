Argentiere Capital Ag Has Cut Transocean LTD (RIG) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Adams Express Company Has Lowered Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Position by $3.60 Million; Market Value Rose

Adams Express Company decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company sold 45,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 376,100 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.07M, down from 421,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $85.82. About 4.39 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – AHL BOOSTED ABT, UMBF, OTEX, DHR, XRAY IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Commonwealth’s Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott Honored with 2017 WBEC Leadership Award; 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – MITRACLIP SYSTEM IS APPROVED IN JAPAN FOR TREATMENT OF BOTH SEVERE DEGENERATIVE MITRAL REGURGITATION AND FMR HEART DISEASES; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Stu; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS SHOOTER HAS INFORMATION CONTAINED IN FILES ON PHONE AND COMPUTER THAT EXPRESSED SUICIDAL THOUGHTS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees FY Adj EPS $2.80-Adj EPS $2.90; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Expanding Medical Sale; 23/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – CO, SANQUIN SIGN MULTIPLE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR SUPPLY OF PRIMARY SEROLOGICAL EQUIPMENT AND CONSUMABLES

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 95,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, down from 295,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.01% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 28.71 million shares traded or 71.86% up from the average. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss $210M; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN – THROUGH A JV WITH FUNDS MANAGED AND/OR ADVISED BY HAYFIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, PURCHASED 33.3% INTEREST IN WEST RIGEL; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Acquires Interest in Harsh Environment Newbuild Semisubmersible; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SAYS TRYING TO ADVANCE M&A TALKS FOR SOME RIGS; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR RIG IS $500 MLN; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 145,100 shares to 197,000 shares, valued at $17.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 26,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 134,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.54 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.