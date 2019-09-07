Argentiere Capital Ag Has Cut Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holding by $3.39 Million as Stock Value Declined; Opaleye Management Has Upped Its Dermira (DERM) Holding by $4.23 Million as Share Price Declined

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 79.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 66,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 17,517 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $909,000, down from 83,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 2.69M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – LUV SAYS ENGINE MAINTENANCE PROGRAM MEETS, EXCEEDS NEW FAA RULE; 26/04/2018 – LUV: TOO CLOSE TO CALL ON POSITIVE UNIT REVENUE FOR REST OF YR; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL TRAFFIC DOWN 0.3%; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST PLANE SUFFERED ENGINE FAILURE TUESDAY MORNING; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST CANCELED 500 FLIGHTS TO ALLOW FOR FAN BLADE REVIEWS; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES NOT INSPECTING ALL OF ITS CFM56 ENGINES, INSTEAD ‘A CERTAIN POPULATION OF CFM56-7B ENGINES AND THE FOCUS IS ON OLDER ENGINES’; 08/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES APRIL CAPACITY UP 1.5% :LUV US; 24/04/2018 – LUV COMPLETES ALL ENGINE INSPECTIONS UNDER EMERGENCY ORDER; 16/03/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway may buy the rest of Southwest Airlines, according to Wolfe Research; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: SOUTHWEST OPPOSED RECC. TO INSPECT FAN BLADES: AP

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 433.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 325,000 shares as the company's stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $446.53M market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 579,283 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500.



Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $199,998 activity.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $361.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 175,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $7.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 170,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,000 shares, and cut its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 36,234 shares. Eam Invsts Limited accumulated 181,513 shares. 150,000 are held by Macquarie Group Inc. United Service Automobile Association reported 62,174 shares. Laurion Cap Management LP holds 46,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Lc invested 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Ubs Oconnor accumulated 200,000 shares. Dafna Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 71,500 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Corporation owns 544,500 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 17,244 shares. Adage Capital Grp Ltd Liability Company owns 1.28M shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resource accumulated 1.37M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 2.68 million shares stake. Millennium Lc holds 969,952 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $572.94M for 12.18 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Argentiere Capital Ag, which manages about $464.87 million and $230.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (Put) (NYSE:COF) by 20,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.29% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 993 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsrs. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 0.1% or 218,595 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1,400 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors reported 34,286 shares. Cim Mangement Inc holds 8,612 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Smithfield stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Susquehanna International Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 318,041 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Howe Rusling Inc holds 0% or 53 shares. Moors & Cabot holds 25,272 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 0.03% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Zebra Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 21,037 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Smart Portfolios Lc reported 123 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.15% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

