Argentiere Capital Ag Has Cut Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake by $608,000 as Shares Declined; Equinix (EQIX) Market Value Rose While Consolidated Investment Group Boosted Its Stake

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $548.38. About 404,511 shares traded or 9.10% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Argentiere Capital Ag decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argentiere Capital Ag sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 29,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, down from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argentiere Capital Ag who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 1.99M shares traded or 23.66% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 14/05/2018 – VP Hall Jr Gifts 900 Of Pioneer Natural Resources Co; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: STEEL TARIFFS MAY RAISE COSTS BY 5-10 PERCENT; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS LIKELY TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q EPS $1.04; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Shuts Down Field After Fire; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER CONFIDENT OUTPUT WILL FLOW UNINTERRUPTED AT GOOD PRICES; 06/03/2018 – PIONEER CEO: GETTING LABOR TO PERMIAN IS CRITICAL IN SHORT TERM; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ask a Fool: Could Any Stocks Actually Benefit From a Long-Term Trade War? – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Motley Fool Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/9/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 REIT Stocks to Buy as Fed Lowers Rate in More Than a Decade – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Macerich Stock Looks Like a Solid Value After Earnings – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 REITs to Buy Amid Q2 Earnings Season – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Ptnrs owns 1,600 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bamco Inc holds 268,192 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Farallon Capital Management Limited Com invested in 416,759 shares or 1.52% of the stock. 1,916 were accumulated by Albion Financial Ut. Coastline Trust Company owns 450 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp owns 27 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 120,535 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md invested in 0.02% or 364,442 shares. Moreover, Brant Point Invest Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.73% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 48,516 were reported by Barton Inv Management. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Llp holds 0.17% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 1.61M shares. S Muoio Ltd Co holds 3.15% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 7,583 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel, California-based fund reported 12,596 shares. Twin Tree LP reported 26,445 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 52,410 shares.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 43,000 shares to 636,933 shares, valued at $29.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 37,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,160 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

More important recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pioneer Natural Resources declares $0.44 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Are Insiders Selling Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Stock? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PXD: Waiting For Better Times – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.